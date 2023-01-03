BELOIT- Air pollution conditions in Beloit which could put asthma sufferers at risk recently were discovered through a project put in place by Beloit community organizations and the American Geophysical Union (AGU).
The project was a response to data gathered from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS). According to the data, Rock County ranked fifth highest for asthma hospitalizations between 2019-2021.
Multiple PurpleAir monitors loaned from the Environmental Protection Agency were put in place throughout Beloit. This included a monitor at Beloit College, Family Services of Southern Wisconsin, Turtle Ridge Neighborhood, Merrill Community Center, Welty Environmental Center and Beloit Memorial High School.
“The first monitors were installed, Sept. 23 2022 that included the Merrill Community Center, Family Services and Beloit Memorial High School locations,” said Brittany Keyes, project organizer. “The most recent sensor was installed Dec. 7 at the Welty Environmental Center.”
The PurpleAir registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 100 over multiple days in December in Beloit, according to a press release published by Mueller Communications.
“We have seen levels above 100 on numerous occasions with the most recent peak in PM2.5 being Dec. 21,” Keyes said.
According to the website AirNow.gov, the AQI measures air quality like a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.
An AQI of 50-100 is acceptable, but could cause problems for at-risk individuals, such as those with respiratory conditions. When the AQI reaches above 100 it is considered unhealthy, according to the World Health Organization’s guidelines.
AQI measures five factors including particulate matter (PM2.5), ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
“Although the AQI index is made up of five air quality parameters, the two parameters that most often result in an elevated AQI are (PM2.5) and ozone,” said Rick Wietersen, Environmental Health Director with the Rock County Public Health Department.
PM2.5 pollution is caused from burning of fossil fuels to power vehicles for transportation and for electricity production, according to Keyes. The burning of yard waste and leaves outside can also cause PM2.5 to rise, she said.
“Families in Beloit could take advantage of new incentives available in 2023 to better winterize their homes which will both benefit them with lower energy bills and help clean up our air,” Keyes explained. “We can also all work together to advocate for more transportation options in our city such as expanded public transportation and safe and accessible bicycle and pedestrian paths for commuters."
Prior to the new monitors being put in place in Beloit, a high level of AQI was only reported a few times a year within Rock County.
“In general, in Rock County we typically have had between 0 to 5 'ozone alert days' per year over the past decade,” Wietersen said. “This is much improved from the 20-plus days per year in the 1990s.”
Ozone alert days are announced when the AQI level exceeds 100.
“The AQI in Rock County this time of year is a bit unusual, but we also have only one 'official' air quality monitor in the county which is only monitoring ozone, and only during warmer months,” Wietersen said. “The data from the Beloit project may provide supporting evidence that additional year-round 'official' monitoring equipment may be warranted in our County to more accurately reflect local conditions.”
A group of students from Beloit Memorial High School studied the results from the PurpleAir monitors over a semester.
High school seniors enrolled in Heidi Andre’s AP Environmental Science class spent the semester tracking AQI numbers, developing scientific theories and developing their own conclusions based on data.
“Another benefit of having these monitors in place and accessible to the public, 24/7, is that anyone can check the current air pollution levels and make decisions about their personal risks and exposure,” Keyes said. “For example, if one has a chronic respiratory illness and they see the PM2.5 levels are elevated they can choose to exercise inside versus go for a run outside on that day.”
Data from the monitors around Beloit can be tracked online 24/7 online via the following link: https://map.purpleair.com/1/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC0#12.41/42.5121/-89.06351/-16.8/1