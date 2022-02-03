BELOIT—Polling places for the upcoming Feb. 15 primary election in the Beloit area will be consolidated due to the limited number of contests on the ballot, according to election officials in the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit.
In the City of Beloit, voters in Wards 1-12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., and voters in Wards 13-23 will cast ballots at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
In the Town of Beloit, voters who reside within the School District of Beloit will cast ballots at the McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.
Due to statewide redistricting, polling locations for voters may have changed. To confirm your ward and polling place, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.
The only race on the ballot in the Beloit area will be for the School District of Beloit Board of Education in which 11 candidates will face off. The top eight vote-getters will advance to the April 5 spring election. The school board candidates are Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, DeVon McIntyre, Ryan McKillips, Incumbent Megan Miller, Christine Raleigh, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Incumbent Gregg Schneider, Incumbent Allison Semrau and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. City of Beloit voters currently can cast in-person absentee ballots from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. After entering City Hall, use the phone in the lobby to call the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office at 608-364-6680 and a staff member will assist with absentee voting.
In the Town of Beloit, those wishing to vote in-person absentee may do so by contacting the clerk’s office at 608-364-2980 ext. 21 to schedule an appointment, or visit My Vote Wisconsin online to request an absentee ballot by mail.
All polling locations in the city and township will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. Face coverings are recommended due to COVID-19.