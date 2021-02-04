BELOIT—Some polling places will be consolidated for the Feb. 16 spring primary election, due to expected low voter turnout.
Voters in Beloit Wards 1 through 12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Voters in Beloit Wards 13 through 25 will vote at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
Absentee voting by mail is available until 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
In-person absentee voting is currently available from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 12 at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.