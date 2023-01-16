BDN_election_stock_voting
Polling places have been combined in Beloit for the Feb. 21 primary election.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- Polling locations have been combined for the Feb. 21 primary election in Beloit.

The two polling locations will be at the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. and Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road.

