BELOIT- Polling locations have been combined for the Feb. 21 primary election in Beloit.
The two polling locations will be at the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. and Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road.
Beloit voters who live in wards 1-11, 24, 26 and 31 can vote in person at the Beloit Historical Society.
The Central Christian Church will be the polling locations for voters who live in wards 12-23 and 27-30. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. and voters will need to present identification.
“For the Feb. 21 primary election we will have only two contests,” said Lisa Tollefson, Rock County Clerk. ”Everyone will have the Justice of the Supreme Court race and residents in the Whitewater School District will have a school board primary.”
The current Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Patience Roggensack, filed a non-candidacy, for the April election.
Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Jennifer R. Dorow are all running to be elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“The two candidates that receive the highest number of votes will move forward to the April ballot,” Tollefson said.
In the Whitewater School District race, 12 candidates will be running for three open seats. In the primary election in February voters will vote for no more than three candidates running for the school board. The six candidates who receive the highest number of votes will be on the ballot in April.
The City of Beloit separated the polling location depending on what side of the Rock River the resident lives in.
Voters who live on the west side of the Rock River will vote at the Beloit Historical Society.
If a resident lives on the east side of the Rock River, the polling location will be at Central Christian Church.
In the press release, the City of Beloit staff mentioned this combined polling will be only for the February election.
The polling places were combined by the Beloit City Council, because of an expectation of lower voter turnout.
Jan. 24 will be the last day for people to establish residency in the City of Beloit in order to vote in the primary. After Jan. 24 voters have to vote in the municipality they have residency in and can’t be changed for the February election.
The deadline to file voter registration by mail or online is Feb. 1. Voters must request an absentee ballot to be sent to them through the mail by Feb 16.
In-person absentee voting will take place from Feb. 7 — Feb. 17 at the second floor of Beloit City Hall. The voting will be available from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekdays in mid Feb at city hall.
All absentee ballots must be present at the city clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Feb. 21.
Reporter
