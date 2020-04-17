ROCKFORD — Police said two inmates who escaped from a Wisconsin state prison were arrested in Rockford Friday morning.
The Rockford Police Department said on Twitter that James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, arrived at local nonprofit Miss Carly's and were recognized from pictures as the two escaped inmates.
Newman and Deering had escaped Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge the public at large to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.