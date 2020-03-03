BELOIT – The Beloit Police Department will hold a community meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Police department command staff will provide an overview of the department's use of force policy and give an update on the administrative review from the Dec. 10 police involved shooting of Montay S. Penning, 23, of Janesville. Three officers involved in the shooting were cleared of prosecution by Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary on Feb. 7.
