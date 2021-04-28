BELOIT — Beloit police say the April 23 shooting of a 16-year-old male on Hemlock Street was a targeted incident.
Investigations determined the shooting occurred at around 8:23 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Avenue. The victim had arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness told police a suspect vehicle, identified as a gold, four-door sedan, was seen in the area following the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information has been released.
The incident marks the seventh shooting in Beloit in 2021. One gun-related homicide also has been reported this year in the city.
Anyone with credible information related to Beloit’s latest shooting is asked by the department to contact the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.