BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested on Jan. 31 after an incident where he allegedly attempted to stab two individuals, according to Beloit police.
Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Portland Avenue following a report of an argument turning into a physical disturbance with a suspect and two individuals at the home. Once on the scene, police identified Oscar A. M. Umana, 20, as a suspect.
Individuals at the scene said Umana bit one person and attempted to stab another person in the stomach. It was reported that Umana missed on his initial stabbing attempt while the other individual received minor cuts to the arm.
Umana was arrested for disorderly conduct-domestic violence, battery-domestic violence, strangulation-domestic violence, and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.