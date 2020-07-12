BELOIT—The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force will increase patrols as local law enforcement agency will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in July.
Officers from the Beloit, Town of Beloit and Janesville police departments, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will be doing additional patrols on July 17, 18, 25 and 31.
More officers will be on patrol to look for motorists driving under the influence, for open intoxicants in vehicles and for violations of seatbelt laws.
“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” said Beloit police Sgt. Christian Dalton. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Rock County and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable. We want to see each and every person get home safely each and every day.”
