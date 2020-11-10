BELOIT — Police said Tuesday they are still looking for a man who stole a woman's purse at gunpoint and fired a gunshot as he fled the scene.
According to Beloit police, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, a woman was inside her vehicle outside Town Club Bar, 1900 St. Lawrence Ave., when a man approached her with a handgun and demanded that she hand over he belongings.
The woman attempted to push the gun away, and the man reached over to grab her purse and ran off. As he was traveling northbound on foot, he fired one gunshot in an unknown direction and left the area, police said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a white bandana over his face.