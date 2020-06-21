TOWN OF ROCK — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting incident in which four people might have been shot south of Janesville, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:06 a.m. Saturday to Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 S. Highway 51, for a report of shots fired and one person suffering a gunshot wound to the hand, the release states.
Local hospitals reported seeing three other people with gunshot wounds that appeared to be related to the same incident, according to the release.
Two of the four were treated and released, but two remained at University Hospital in Madison at the time of Saturday morning’s news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
