BELOIT—A 21-year-old Beloit College student was taken into custody over the weekend after police say he made threats against a faculty member.
Beloit Police Department Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said records indicate officers responded to a call at 2:34 p.m. on Friday. Police in Kenosha arrested Philippe A. Rollet, and he was transported to Rock County Jail on a charge of making terrorist threats.
Rollet allegedly called the college and made threats directed toward Beloit College President Scott Bierman.
Police did not immediately release a possible motive and said no weapons were found during the arrest.
Beloit College spokesperson Whitney Helm said Beloit College officials had no immediate comment Friday.
"While we cannot comment on the details of the situation, we can confirm that at no time during the incident has the individual in question been on campus or in the city of Beloit," Helm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.