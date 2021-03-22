BELOIT — Two shots fired reports were reported in Beloit in the early hours of Sunday and Monday mornings, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of White Avenue for a report of a large disturbance involving 30 to 40 people at around 2:56 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers heard shots fired and a BMW SUV fled the scene. The vehicle later was found abandoned in Sun Prairie by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
At about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hull Avenue after gunshots were reported. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported, police said.