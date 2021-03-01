BELOIT — Police say they are dealing with a semi truck that had tipped off on the interstate.
Beloit Police Department officers and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to I-43 North just off I-90 on Monday afternoon.
Beloit police said around 4 p.m. that both the northbound and southbound lanes had been closed from Hart Road to Beloit.
Authorities said drivers can find alternate ways around as I-43 was open to the north of Hart Road.
Beloit police were assisting the State Patrol with traffic control and sharing detour information.
The Beloit Fire Department did not transport anyone from the scene via ambulance.