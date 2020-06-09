WATERTOWN - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday released the names of the victim and the officer involved in the police shooting death of a man in the parking lot of Watertown’s South Church Street Kwik Trip on May 31.
The officer is Pedro Gallegos, who has been in law enforcement for six years, while the victim, who died, was Thomas Jeffery Sutherlin, 32.
Watertown police had been looking for the Sutherlin to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident, according to a news release. Police initiated a traffic stop, during which a taser was deployed, but it was not effective. Shots within the vehicle were fired and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle, according to the release.
Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on Sutherlin and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Gallegos has been placed on administrative leave as part of department policy.
DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The DOJ said all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
