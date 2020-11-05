ROCKFORD - The Winnebago - Boone County Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into a man being shot and wounded by a Rockford police officer on Oct. 2.
Police reportedly tried to pull over Tyris S. Jones, 21, who then took off and hit another vehicle. He then fled on foot and after a weapon was believed to be displayed, officer Dominik McNiece shot and wounded Jones.
The investigation was delivered Thursday to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney's office where it will be reviewed.
Once a review is complete a final determination will be made on whether to present the case to a Winnebago County Grand Jury, as each case must be individually evaluated before finalizing the decision to proceed to the Grand Jury.