BELOIT — Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting after a 40-year-old Beloit man was injured by gunfire.
The shooting occurred near Porter Avenue and Randall Street around 4 a.m., according to the Beloit Police Department.
Police identified the shooting victim as Avinde M. Oston.
According to police, Oston was sitting inside a parked vehicle with his girlfriend when a black four-door car pulled up and someone fired several gunshots into the vehicle before driving away.
Oston dorve himself to a hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. The woman inside his vehicle was not injured, police said.
Police are still investigating, but they believe the shooting was not a random act.
This story was updated at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, July 24 to clarify the location of the shooting incident.
