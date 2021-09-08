BELOIT – An anonymous threat resulted in a soft lockdown at Beloit Memorial High School Wednesday and an early dismissal.
The Beloit Police Department, in collaboration with the School District of Beloit investigated an anonymous threat affecting the high school which was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The school was on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution while police investigated the threat’s credibility. Police conducted a search of the school to ensure that no weapons were located inside of the school, and the district decided to have an early release at 1:30 p.m. which was communication to families. After-school practices and activities also were cancelled.
Police are continuing an investigation into the origin of the threat.
Anonymous tips may be made through theGreater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or online using P3TIPS.COM/482.