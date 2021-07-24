BELOIT - Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a non-fatal injury that occurred at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Nelson Ave.
The 17-year-old victim reported being outside when he heard shots fired in the area and then being wounded. The victim was treated and released, according to a Beloit Police Facebook post.
This remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information, the can call police at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip to the Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482
No suspect information was yet available from the incident.