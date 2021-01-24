CLINTON—A Clinton wrestling coach was arrested Sunday on charges of physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct relating to an incident that took place at Clinton High School, according to a news release.
Tyler W. Clark, 36, of Beloit, was arrested on suspicion of physical abuse of a child and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to a Clinton police press release.
The investigation was opened at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 27 after a sexual assault complaint was brought forward by a female student stemming from an incident at the high school earlier that evening, according to the release.
Police said the student reported that during a sporting event practice the coach, a part-time school employee, had touched her inappropriately.
During the investigation, police said they discovered a second student had reported being battered by Clark during the same practice.
Clinton Community School District Superintendent Jim Brewer said in an emailed statement that “the district does not comment on personnel or student related issues.”
Brewer added that the district is “cooperating fully with law enforcement and our students have and will continue to be supported.”
“The Clinton Community School District would like to thank the Clinton Police Department for their quick response and thorough investigation into this matter,” Brewer said. “CCSD would also like to thank the Rock County Child Protective Services Team, Stateline Mental Health Services LLC but most importantly, our student athletes and their families.”
Upon notification of the incident the coach was immediately placed on administrative leave. He then resigned on Dec. 28.
“The district has policies in place to protect students, and our staff are trained to enforce those policies,” Brewer said.