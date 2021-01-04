MADISON—Congressman Mark Pocan who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, announced Monday he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat will be up for election in 2022. Johnson is a Republican and Pocan is a Democrat.
“While I am honored many people have asked me to run for the Senate in 2022, at this time the best way for me to fight for Wisconsin and for progressive values is to stay in the House of Representatives,” Pocan said. “By serving on the House Appropriations committee in the majority, with seniority building on the committee, I can best deliver real results to help my constituents and the nation. To start my seniority all over in the Senate would be a less effective path to getting the work done for which I came to Congress.”
Pocan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013. The 2nd Congressional District includes Beloit. The district also includes Dane, Green, Iowa, Sauk and Lafayette counties, as well as parts of Rock and Richland counties.
Pocan is serving in his fifth term in Congress and third term on the House Appropriations committee.
He has been successful in delivering millions of dollars for UW-Madison and the UW system, securing funding for agriculture, advancing human rights through economic support, supporting research to stop the war on drugs, securing resources for noise abatement for those affected by DOD decision-making, protecting Wisconsin’s Medicaid funding, and other important priorities to the district in his service on that committee. While in Congress, he has been an outspoken advocate for workers, working families, and reducing Pentagon spending.
“If Senator Ron Johnson breaks his promise to the people of Wisconsin and runs again, I am sure he will lose,” Pocan said. “We have a number of good, smart, effective Democrats looking at running against him. In 2022, Wisconsinites will remember he broke promises about not running again, blocked $1,200 assistance checks to the American people, attempted to silence the votes of his constituents by trying to block the electoral college certification, and much more. Wisconsin deserves a Senator that will put our state first, not one that’s greatest skill is peddling conspiracy theories and jumping down rabbit holes.”