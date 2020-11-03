The winner of Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which covers more than half of Rock County, was not yet known as of 10 p.m. Tuesday—although incumbent Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan was holding a sizeable lead.
Pocan has held the seat since 2013, but Republican Peter Theron is running against him for the third time.
Pocan amassed 71.1% of the vote with 68.5% reporting as of 10 p.m., according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Results in Wisconsin were expected to take longer to report than in earlier elections, in no small part because of the large number of absentee ballots submitted. That version of voting gained popularity this year because it could be safer in avoiding potential coronavirus infection.
He took over the district in 2013 after current-U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin held the seat. He was in the state Assembly from 1999 until then.
Pocan, 56, lives in the town of Vermont in Dane County. He also has said he’s a small-business owner for more than 30 years, owning Budget Signs and Specialties.
He pointed to COVID-19 and its effect on health and the economy as a top matter for Congress.
“I think taking a strong health care-focused approached to COVID-19 is the only way for our economy to fully reopen safely sooner,” Pocan said in an election preview story last month.
Theron, of Madison, is a math instructor at Madison College who said he has not held an elected post before.
He said his top issue for 2nd District residents are “law and order,” followed by the economy.
For an election preview story, Theron said, “By the time the next Congress is sworn in, COVID-19 will be only a memory,” which is not consistent with what health experts say as cases in Wisconsin and locally remain at high levels.
The 2nd District includes the city of Madison, as well as the rest of Dane County, among other counties. The district covers Beloit, Edgerton, Orfordville and Green County, but most of Janesville falls under the 1st District.