BELOIT—As PlayMonster continues to expand its offerings, the Beloit toy and game company has partnered with Disney to launch new versions of some classic games.
PlayMonster will be releasing new editions of products such as “5 Second Rule,” “Ring It On” and “Colorforms” in the near future with popular Disney and Pixar characters.
“We’re so thrilled to collaborate with Disney on our classic games like “5 Second Rule” and ‘Colorforms,” as well as exciting new games like “Ring It On,” said Hollie Holmes, Global Head of Licensing at PlayMonster. “We could not be more pleased about the continued growth of our strong licensing programs that impact business in a meaningful way.”
The best-selling game “5 Second Rule” will include Tinker Bell’s sparkling likeness, for example.
The game challenges players to come up with entertaining answers to questions or prompts as a short timer counts down quickly.
“Ring It On! Disney Edition” lets players race to find matches for their cards by setting them down and picking up other cards quickly. Players will try to find a four-of-a-kind set with their favorite Disney character, such as Olaf and Mickey or Minnie Mouse.
“Colorforms” will get a special 70th anniversary edition featuring characters from Toy Story and Frozen, with 50 moveable vinyl pieces per set. The activity allows kids to craft adventures for imaginative play all day long.
Lisa, Wuennemann, Master Marketing Monster at PlayMonster, said the company continues to grow in the Stateline Area and beyond, with exciting new products being added all the time.
“We’ve really been growing over the last five years,” Wuennemann said. “We’re always looking for new unique items for families and kids.”
During the pandemic, Wuennemann said many families turned to board games or other table-top activities to stay entertained and spend quality time together while at home.
“Games have always been an important part of us celebrating holidays,” Wuennemann said.” We’re just trying to bring families together and entertain them.”
PlayMonster saw a significant increase in sales in 2020 and 2021, and Wuennemann said it appears the renewed interest in board games will only keep getting stronger.
“It really just reminded people how fun that can be, and we really don’t think that’s going to go away,” Wuennemann said. “We’ve invited some new families into the game-playing category, and it’s just a good way to interact with your family face-to-face.”
Additionally, Wuennemann said in recent years, today’s parents have been particularly interested in nostalgic games or activities from their own childhoods and wanted to share those experiences with their families.
That’s partly why PlayMonster has been relaunching some fan favorite games with new twists to keep customers entertained.
PlayMonster is also working to add new arts and crafts activities to its ever-expanding lineup. A recent acquisition of the Ann Williams Group will help with that goal.
And by extension, PlayMonster remains dedicated to offering good jobs in the Beloit area and continues to call the community home.