The fight against COVID-19 continues, and local health officials say a new blood plasma donation program could help the most serious virus cases, including those right here in the Stateline Area.
To date, no antiviral agents are available in the treatment of COVID-19.
Health systems across the country are seeking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, which in turn will to be given to those still suffering from the disease in an effort to build antibodies to fight off the virus.
A patient hospitalized with COVID-19 at Beloit Memorial Hospital was given convalescent plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient last week, according to Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett.
The plasma was secured by the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) through a sister blood bank in Tennessee, according to RRVBC Operations Director Heidi Ognibene.
The blood center launched its convalescent plasma donation program on Thursday, with the first recovered local COVID-19 patient donating plasma.
“This is very new,” Ognibene said. “We’re in the game to help people out. We can do it. It’s very exciting for us.”
Ognibene said the blood center is now seeking donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.Those who can donate the plasma must show proof of a positive COVID-19 nasal test and be symptom free for 14 days with proof of a negative follow-up COVID-19 test. If a follow-up test is not able to be obtained, recovered COVID-19 patients must wait 28 days before the last virus-related symptoms were exhibited.
The program faces multiple challenges, including a lack of available COVID-19 testing and the small number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.
Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) Director Sandra Martell reported on Thursday that 12 COVID-19 patients in Winnebago County had recovered from the virus.
“It’s very limited,” Ognibene said.
The blood center has started a list of potential patients who did not have a confirmed COVID-19 test, but informed the health system of possible symptoms related to the virus in the past.
That paves the way for the blood center to conduct antibody tests known as antigen tests to determine if a patient was exposed to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies, in-turn allowing for potential plasma donation.
Ognibene estimated the blood center would have access to the required antibody tests in the “next couple of weeks.”
If residents are interested in donating plasma, recovered COVID-19 patients and those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call the blood center at 815-965-8751 to be placed on a list for potential plasma donation following additional screening.
