BELOIT — Looking to find some unique plants and vegetables? Look no further than the Fifth Annual Beloit Plant Exchange to be held at the lawn of Charles and Gudrun Haynes at 209 Portland Ave. on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.—noon.
The free event will feature a variety of perennials, herbs, tomato and pepper starts and many more surprises cultivated in the exotic yard of Hayneses. Gudrun is more than willing to share her self-seeding tomatoes or other heirloom tomato plants which yield fruits of nearly every color and pattern. The couple also have an extra abundance of self-seeded tomatillos, garlic chives, wandering onions and more.
People from the community are also invited to bring their own extra plants such as hostas, ground cover or seed starts to share. Each year the Haynes along with Rick McGrath and Ana Kelly host the plant exchange, and rotate it between the east and west sides of the city.
The event will be held rain or shine with a canopy on site if necessary. It typically attracts 50 to 60 people.
“This is a good way to start off the garden season. Go ahead and exchange plants, chat with like-minded individuals and stroll through the garden,” Charles Haynes said.
The Haynes have a three quarter acre plot of land filled with many plant species, a spacious greenhouse, patios, beds and more. People are welcome to tour the exotic yard when they visit the exchange or collect gardening tips.
The couple began transforming their property in August of 2005 into a lush landscape of fruit, vegetables and flowering beauties.
“I water, and she weeds,” Charles Haynes said.
“I find weeding therapeutic,” Gudrun Haynes said. “This time of the year the worst weeds show themselves.”
Included in their renovation process was terracing of a steep hill in their yard. The various levels behold a bountiful array of all types of berries, cherry trees, hardy kiwi plants, a stunning Beloit view and more.
To help conserve space they have implemented the practice of espalier, pruning and tying their apple, peach and pear trees branches to a frame which is quite efficient as well as eye-catching. It helps them tend the trees and properly prune them.
They also have nut trees such as hazelnuts, almonds and pecans. Unfortunately their squirrel visitors are the primary beneficiaries.
“One was sunning itself on a rock, belly extended,” Charles Haynes said.
In between irises and tulips and a variety of ground cover, fruits and vegetables such as eggplants, peppers, carrots, strawberries and more are planted. Grapes and beehives also have made the site their home.
All types of flowers bloom in their season, including the sunflowers in late summer which are a big hit among the gold finches.
“They come knock on the window if there are no sunflowers. It’s like they want to speak to the manager,” Gudrun Haynes joked.
Inside the greenhouse is a purple passion flower plant with stunning flowers as well as fruit. Gudrun Haynes tends lemon and lime trees and a banana plant. She said she is willing to share her purple passion flower with those willing to try growing it. It must be inside and trellised during the colder months and rolled outside for the warmer months if one does not have a greenhouse. Her greenhouse is also filled with dragon fruit, a tea tree, purple sweet potato and many of her plant starts. Her other adventures include attempting to grow a mango plant and designing her multi colored veggies into unique arrangements of art. The couple who usually spends about four to hours a day in their garden oasis find it worth it. Gudrun Haynes often shares her extra produce with the neighbors, coworkers and friends while her husband enjoys the scenery.
“Sharing is the wonderful part of it,” Gudrun Haynes said.
“I can buy food, but finding beauty is hard to find,” Charles Haynes said.