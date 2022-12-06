SOUTH BELOIT - A new truck stop may be starting construction near the Interstate 90 corridor in South Beloit next year.
Officials from Kwik Trip/Kwik Star are in the process of acquiring property in South Beloit for the possible development.
"Kwik Trip, which will operate under Kwik Star in Illinois, is under contract for approximately 18 acres at the corner of Route 76 and Oakfield Parkway," said Dax Connely, regional real estate manager for Kwik Trip in an email to the Beloit Daily News. "Kwik Trip is still working through its due diligence with hope to start construction on the proposed Truck Center late spring or early summer of the 2023 season."
Connely declined to offer further information saying there still are details being worked out.
The high-traffic area already is home to three other gas station/convenience store/truck stops. They include Flying J, Road Rager and Fas Fuel.
South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said city officials have been working with Kwik Trip officials for approximately 15 months, working through the permitting, planning and development process.
"They have dedicated a lot of time and effort into this project," Hoppes said.
The city did offer a tax rebate incentive for the development project, which totals about $2.2 million in property tax and sales tax rebates. The tax rebate deal is to expire in 10 years or when the business reaches $2.2 million in sales tax, which ever comes first.
Kwik Trip opened its first store in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Today, Kwik Trip/Kwik Star has over 800 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company headquarters is in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The chain is known for not only offering fuel and convenience items, but hot food such as sandwiches, chicken, soups and pizza.
Beloit has two Kwik Trip locations at 3155 Prairie Ave., and 907 E. Inman Parkway.
