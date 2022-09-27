Joseph Stadelman
Joseph Stadelman, principal architect and president of Angus-Young, shows designs for the transitional housing project for the homeless at the former Royce Elementary School on Tuesday night.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The former Royce Elementary School is proposed to be turned into a transitional living facility equipped with childcare services.

Family Services is looking for grant funds and donations to help accomplish this project to serve the homeless population of the Beloit area.