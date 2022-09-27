BELOIT- The former Royce Elementary School is proposed to be turned into a transitional living facility equipped with childcare services.
Family Services is looking for grant funds and donations to help accomplish this project to serve the homeless population of the Beloit area.
Family Services hosted an open house Tuesday night and invited city officials, staff and community members to see an overview of the project.
The Beloit City Council has recommended $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go towards transitional living facilities, but has not currently committed to the project.
“We are excited to see what Family Services has proposed with the elementary school,” said Regina Duncan, Beloit City Council President.
The project and apartments are aimed specifically at single parent families who are transitioning from homelessness and on their way to being self-sufficient, according to Kelsey Hood-Christenson, Director of Survivor Empowerment Services.
“Families will be chosen based on needs and criteria met. We will not be biased based on geography within the county,” said John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services.
Royce Elementary School closed in 2012 and was owned by Matthew Finnegan.
“We were able to acquire the school from Finnegan through a deal that included stipulations,” Pfleiderer said. “These stipulations include using it specifically for this project.”
Angus-Young, an architect firm, showed designs that would include a 8,200-square-foot addition to the school that will include seven apartment units, while the existing school building will contain 10 apartment units, according to Joseph Stadelman, principal architect and president of Angus-Young.
The additions still need to be approved through a zoning permit process.
“We hope to have the zoning permits approved in December,” Pfleiderer said.
Each apartment building will be furnished specifically for the size of the families, according to Pfleiderer.
Services planned for the facility would include case managers and career guidance to help in transition, Hood-Christenson said.
The project also will include renovations to the existing playground on the school grounds.
“We originally wanted to have 20 apartment units, but realized how important playgrounds are to a community,” Pfleiderer said. “The playground will be open to residents as well as the community.”
The childcare center proposed will be able to accommodate 70 children—20 of those children would be able to be from the families living within the space, while 50 children would be from the surrounding community.
The final change to the school will include the gym to be used as a community meeting space as well as part of the childcare services.
The gym can be separated between childcare services and the community space where meetings can be held.
“We plan to offer the meeting space to residents as well as organizations within the community,” Pfleiderer said.