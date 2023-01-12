Dr. Sara Stewart Johnson, distinguished associate professor of planetary science at Georgetown University, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s Distinguished Explorer Award. She will be presented with the award during a ceremony set for April 14 at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT — Dr. Sarah Stewart Johnson, a planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist, has been selected at the 2023 recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s Distinguished Explorer Award.
A ceremony when Johnson will receive the award is set for April 14 at the Beloit Public Library. Her acceptance lecture is titled “Contending with the Truly Alien.”
A fund-raising dinner will take place immediately following the presentation at the Beloit Club. Advanced dinner reservations can be made on the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s website.
Johnson also will deliver a virtual presentation, “The Search for Life on Mars” to local school districts at 9:30 a.m. on April 20. A Zoom link will be required to access the presentation and can be secured by emailing ruth@roychapmanandrewssociety.org.
Johnson is the Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor of Planetary Science at Georgetown University. Her research focuses on searching for traces of life beyond Earth and on Mars most especially. A former Rhodes Scholar and White House Fellow,Johnson received her Ph.D. from MIT and has worked on NASA’s Spirit and Opportunity Rovers. She is also involved in planetary exploration, analyzing data from current spacecraft, and devising new techniques for future missions.
Her recent projects include searching for signs of habitability on Mars with the Curiosity Rover, studying the limits of life in Antarctica, assessing how biology affects patterns of mineralization in Mars analog environments, and helping to develop sequencing as a tool for spaceflight. Her book, The Sirens of Mars, was a New York Times Editor’s Choice and selected as one of the New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2020.
Recipients of the Roy Chapman Andrews Distinguished Explorer Award are chosen by committee and the Society Board of Directors based on criteria including scientific explorations in the field resulting in discoveries of worldwide significance, having shared these discoveries widely in academic and popular forums, and employed innovative interdisciplinary team-oriented approach to their work.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization governed by a board of volunteer directors and supported solely by memberships, grants, sponsors, and generous donors. The society is named after Roy Chapman Andrews, a Beloit man who distinguished himself as an explorer, adventurer and naturalist. He became the director of the American Museum of Natural History. He headed a series of expeditions to the Gobi Desert and found the first known fossilized dinosaur eggs.