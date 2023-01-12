Sarah Stewart Johnson Explorer Award Winner

Dr. Sara Stewart Johnson, distinguished associate professor of planetary science at Georgetown University, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s Distinguished Explorer Award. She will be presented with the award during a ceremony set for April 14 at the Beloit Public Library.

A ceremony when Johnson will receive the award is set for April 14 at the Beloit Public Library. Her acceptance lecture is titled “Contending with the Truly Alien.”