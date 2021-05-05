SOUTH BELOIT — After South Beloit firefighters saved a pitbull named Smokey from his perilous perch at the quarry at Shirland Avenue and Frederick Street on April 19, the next step was to find a permanent home for the pooch.
That day came on Wednesday.
Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier said Smokey’s former owner had not claimed him, clearing the way for his adoption on Wednesday.
The pitbull, shown with South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass in a photo posted on Facebook, has received thousands of shares as people marvel over the bravery of firefighters and the dog following his rescue.
“He is very friendly. He looks like a big bruiser, but he’s just a big baby,” Zerfass said.
Zerfass said police were first called on scene on Sunday, April 18 after someone reported the dog barking at the quarry. An animal control officer attempted to sedate the dog with a tranquilizer so he could be safely rescued, but the effort was unsuccessful. The quarry is filled with water and firefighters couldn’t get him onto their raft.
“He was very scared,” Zerfass said. “If he had gone in the water, he wouldn’t have been able to get out.”
The firefighters then headed out in a boat designed for swift waters in an attempt to capture the dog from the ledge on Monday, April 19 and he jumped right in.
“He sat down like he had been in the boat all day long,” Zerfass said.
Zerfass wanted to keep him safe so he put him in his truck and the dog jumped in the front seat.
He brought him back to the station and started taking pictures of him and fed him some lunch meat.
“He devoured it,” Zerfass said.
Animal control arrived shortly thereafter to get the dog.
Zerfass said all at the fire department were glad to hear Smokey was going to a new loving home.