BELOIT- Pinnon Meats is planning to open a third location in Beloit in a strip mall to be built on Willowbrook Road.
Jason Turner, owner of the Pinnon Meats, plans to build a strip mall at 400 Willowbrook Road that would provide a space for multiple businesses including a new Pinnon Meats location.
“This is the first time we will build our own strip mall,” Turner said. “I hope to have eight to 10 businesses operating out of the strip mall after it is constructed. We will be paying for the strip mall ourselves.”
There is no timeline established at this time for when construction will begin or when the business will be operational.
“The whole process might take a few years,” Turner explained. “We are excited to get started and get up and running. I will be meeting with a potential architect for the project on Thursday and we have not decided on a construction firm at this time.”
This would be Turner’s third location in Beloit and fourth in total in the Stateline Area.
“Pinnon Premium Meats opened in 1994 and I purchased the business from Rick Pinnon in 2013,” Turner said. “The original location for Pinnon Premium Meats was near the corner of Milwaukee and Cranston Road in Beloit. In 2014 we moved Pinnon Premium Meats in front of Walmart that is now located at 2787 Milwaukee Road.”
Tuner also owns and operates Prairie Hill Meats at 130 Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit.
The most recent location, Pinnon’s West at 1320 Madison Road, opened in 2018 .
“We have been in talks with the city (of Beloit) for about six months in regards to this project,” Turner said. “Economic Development Director Drew Pennington suggested the Willowbrook location to us and thought it would be best fit. Pennington and the city are really excited about this project.”
With four butcher shops under Turner’s ownership, he wanted to thank the community for their support.
“I have nothing but positive experiences with Beloit and city hall,” Turner said. “The community really enjoys our bacon wrapped filets, seafood and chicken.”
Pinnon Premium Meats offers a variety of products including beef, ham, chicken and seafood.
Turner credited city hall’s enthusiasm and the community support for his decision to pursue a fourth business location in the Stateline Area.