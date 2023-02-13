Jason Turner
Jason Turner, owner of Pinnon Premium Meats, stands in his business on Milwaukee Road in Beloit. Turner has announced plans for a third location in Beloit on Willowbrook Road.

 Jacob Roushai/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Pinnon Meats is planning to open a third location in Beloit in a strip mall to be built on Willowbrook Road.

Jason Turner, owner of the Pinnon Meats, plans to build a strip mall at 400 Willowbrook Road that would provide a space for multiple businesses including a new Pinnon Meats location.