BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission will meet on Tuesday to determine the path ahead for interviews for two finalists for chief of the Beloit Fire Department amid COVID-19 disruption.
The commission will meet at 2 p.m. by teleconference in closed session to review candidate interview materials. No action is expected following the closed session discussion, according to the agenda.
On Friday, the PFC named current Beloit interim fire chief Daniel Pease and Crystal Lake, Illinois Fire Rescue Department Deputy Chief Christopher Olsen as finalists for the chief’s position.
Both candidates were chosen from a pool of 23 applicants who applied for the position.
The commission approved hiring search firm GovHR USA to aid in the selection process of candidates. The fire chief search was initially slowed down due to the holiday season and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pease joined the Beloit Fire Department in March of 2018, coming from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department, where he served as chief after spending 30 years in the department. Pease started his career as a first responder in 1987, working for 13 years at Northfield, Illinois Fire Rescue before joining Highland Park.
Olsen started in the fire service in 1989 as a paid on-call volunteer firefighter in Woodstock, Illinois before joining Crystal Lake in August of 1992.
The hiring process started in July of 2019 after former Beloit Fire Chief Brad Liggett resigned to take the fire chief’s position in Freeport, Illinois.
