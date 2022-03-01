hot PFC takes action on probationary status of fire, police in Beloit Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Mar 1, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission approved lifting probationary status of multiple Beloit police and fire staff following a meeting on Monday.Beloit Fire DepartmentCommissioners approved the completion of probation for the following employees: Capt. Dan Blaser, Lt. Jeremy Flanagan, MPO Justin Hanaman, MPO Ryan Moeller and firefighter/paramedic Ian Johnson.Beloit Police DepartmentThe PFC also approved the completion of probation for Lt. Cory Howes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Department Beloit Fire Department Police And Fire Commission Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit's Family Promise announces new 24-7 homeless shelter site and new executive director Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized Beloit man arrested after pursuit in South Beloit COLUMN: Tennis coach Bob Hodge left impressive legacy at Beloit College Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime