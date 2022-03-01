BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission approved lifting probationary status of multiple Beloit police and fire staff following a meeting on Monday.

Beloit Fire Department

Commissioners approved the completion of probation for the following employees: Capt. Dan Blaser, Lt. Jeremy Flanagan, MPO Justin Hanaman, MPO Ryan Moeller and firefighter/paramedic Ian Johnson.

Beloit Police Department

The PFC also approved the completion of probation for Lt. Cory Howes.