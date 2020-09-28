BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission took action Monday to name Inspector Thomas Stigler interim police chief, with the commission now poised to start the process of hiring a permanent chief.
The commission unanimously named Stigler the interim chief after hearing a brief overview of the department’s upcoming training activities, including implicit bias courses, and Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) training.
Stigler joined the Beloit force in March of 2018 as captain of patrol after previously serving over 30 years in the Milwaukee Police Department.
Most recently, Stigler was promoted to the rank of police inspector in January.
PFC President Ron Watson said he was confident Stigler would lead the department while the PFC conducts its search for a permanent chief.
“I am extremely heartened by what I heard from Interim Chief Stigler,” Watson said. “I know him and I know his work. I couldn’t be happier that we have someone of his caliber to step in during this difficult transition.”
The commission heard from an executive of GovHR USA, the firm potentially tasked with assisting the commission in its nationwide search for David Zibolski’s replacement following his departure to the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department as chief.
The commission has yet to formally commit to working with GovHR and has not made a resolution to hire the firm, with Monday’s meeting serving as a starting point to hear concerns and questions from the PFC.
GovHR USA Vice President Lee Szymborski addressed individual commissioner concerns regarding the timing of the process and how candidates were vetted before being submitted as finalists for review by the PFC.
Commissioners Dennis Murphy and Ralph Berkley both voiced concerns with GovHR’s handling of some candidates for the Beloit Fire Department chief’s search, citing potentially negative media coverage involving potential hires that may have been overlooked by GovHR USA.
Szymborski said a significant part of any candidate search centers on vetting each applicant, and determining whether or not to send candidates on to respective boards as a potential finalist.
“Without a doubt some candidates have in some way or the other made the press,” Szymborski said. “We investigate that thoroughly.”
Watson said it was “an extraordinary time” for policing in the U.S.
“Any candidate that emerges has to understand that and they have have to understand the needs of our community,” Watson said.
City Attorney Beth Krueger said Monday that commissioners would need to schedule multiple special meetings in order to ensure an expedited hiring process.
In its proposal to the commission, GovHR has a timeline of having a selection of a chief in 11 to 12 weeks, Krueger said.
In other business, the commission approved changes to the police department complaint process aimed at clarifying requirements needed for filing a formal complaint and simplifying the process.