ROCKTON TOWNSHIP — Multiple wells in the Wright Kiles Blackhawk subdivision in Rockton Township have been identified with PFAS levels above guidance levels.
The Winnebago County Health Department in coordination with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced the findings on Wednesday.
Residents that have PFAS levels above guidance level are being notified. No source of contamination has been identified. Those that live in the impacted neighborhood and use a private well that have not tested it for PFAS should consider doing so.
PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are man-made chemicals that may impact your health. PFAS are found in a variety of consumer products and water. Reducing exposure to PFAS will lower your risk for health problems.
While all residents should reduce exposure to PFAS, those at greater risk include infants and young children whose brains and bodies are developing rapidly, and pregnant or breastfeeding women, or those planning pregnancy.
Residents can reduce exposure by getting a carbon water filter or home water treatment system.
Residents can stop in to talk to government officials directly and get answers to their PFAS questions at a community open house, at a location to be determined, from 4 — 6 p.m. on April 25.