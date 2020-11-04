TOWN OF BELOIT—A petition asking township officials to permanently pledge not to build any new roads through one neighborhood fell flat during Monday’s Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors meeting.
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said the petition contained 40 signatures of town residents.
During the prior town board meeting Oct. 19, Town of Beloit resident Alexa Larson spoke on behalf of the Security Farms neighborhood, asking the board to keep the area intact as a dead end with no outlet.
Larson also asked the board to add new signage at the corner of South Flack and East Philhower roads and also on the corner of Prairie Avenue and Security Road.
The board members and various town officials collectively expressed that committing to not building new roads in certain neighborhoods would contradict the township’s growing demand for housing.
Board Supervisor Carl McMillan said, to his knowledge as a longtime member of the town’s planning commission, the neighborhood was intended to be extended. He added it would not be realistic to make any promises, especially if more houses are built in that subdivision in the future. Several other board members agreed.
Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said while he understands the residents’ perspective, the township has been pushing for connectivity to meet increasing demand for housing and ensure greater access for snow plows, fire engines and other public services.
A new intermediate school under construction in the Beloit Turner School District is located near the Security Farms neighborhood.
Town Engineer Frank McKearn said he recalls that when the school district purchased that parcel of land, the town board at the time had wanted to extend roadways in the area for easier access for bus routes.
Rose said the township has not budgeted for the requested signage.