Happy pets also make for happy humans.
Groomers and veterinarians around the Stateline Area have been seeing clients and their fuzzy friends consistently during the past year, partly because many pets have found their homes as people are staying in more often.
“It’s been pretty good, all things considered,” said Alex Blondin, who co-owns Bubbles & Bows in South Beloit with his wife, Danielle. “We’re hopeful that this is moving into a nice, busy summer.”
Fewer customers are kenneling their dogs to go on trips out of state or attend weddings, as those activities have been impacted by the pandemic. But the store has still seen steadily growing grooming needs.
And as people aren’t leaving home as often, Blondin said bones and other treats have been flying off the shelves to reward pets during homebound workdays.
“They want to give their pets something to gnaw on so they can get some work done,” Blondin said.
Bubbles & Bows has been grooming about 150 dogs each month, with customer drop off times scheduled to reduce crowds.
Paws & Whiskers Pet Grooming in Clinton has also seen routine visits from customers caring for their animals.
Julie Waite, who co-owns the business with her daughter, Emily, said in the last two years, business has steadily grown overall, even amidst the coronavirus—with the exception of several weeks of lockdown last spring.
The mother-daughter team has seen more puppies than usual, as a number of families adopted new pets while quarantining.
They see about 30 to 40 dogs each week, along with the occasional cat.
Some people are also noticing their dogs shedding more often as they spend extra time around the house, Waite said.
Dr. Margaret Courter at Badger Veterinary Hospital, Beloit-Janesville, said one benefit during the pandemic is that as Stateline Area residents are spending more time at home with their pets, some are seeing indications of medical issues sooner than they might otherwise.
And in some cases, more flexible working schedules has made it easier for pet parents to schedule vet visits.
The animal hospital, which has offices in Beloit and Janesville, has seen a significant uptick in visitors for both grooming and medical needs.
“It’s just one more thing on the list that we can check off,” Courter said. “We’re seeing a substantial increase in the number of patients walking through the door.”
But on the other hand, Courter said it is important for people to be attentive to their pets’ need for some quiet time, too, as full houses can be noisy.
More pets are being treated for anxiety than in the past, Courter said. She encourages people to watch out for signs of irritation and give animals some space from time to time.
However, this depends on a sort of case-by-case basis.
“Some dogs are the opposite and just can’t get enough of their humans being home,” Courter said.
Waite said dogs’ fur grows fast and can become matted, posing health issues, making it important to consistently groom pets, check for any abnormalities and trim their nails down.
And caring for the pets, by extension, is good for the owners.
In general, most dogs receive a grooming every four to eight weeks, Waite said. Especially for heavier shedding canines like German Shepherds, routine treatment is essential.
“The biggest thing is to stay ahead of it,” Waite said. “Our goal is more than anything to make sure the dogs are healthy.”
Around the holidays and shortly before summertime usually means a rush of grooming appointments, Blondin said, as customers get their pets ready for company or look to prevent them from getting overheated outside.
Blondin said paying attention to nutrition is also important to pets’ health, as diet affects their coat, skin and overall physical condition. Keeping an eye on healthy diets also means fewer trips to the vet.
As adoption rates have soared in Rock County, shelters are at an all-time low in terms of capacity, Courter said. She added that families must be prepared for a lifelong commitment.
Courter said as the clinic is very busy and working through a larger volume of calls, she encourages pet owners to remain patient and call a couple weeks extra ahead, if possible, given the circumstances.
Courter added that Badger Veterinary Hospital, like many clinics, is still doing curbside services to minimize human contact.
For some pets, this can add to their anxiety being separated from their owners. But for others, Courter said, the animals feel less protective and actually settle down easier for their appointments.
“We are treating them as if they were our own pet,” Courter said. “We try to work with the pet as best and as quickly as we can.”