JANESVILLE—The cost of adopting a dog or cat will drop drastically this weekend at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, but few dogs are available.
The BISSELL Foundation is holding its annual adopt-a-pet promotion, when it covers most of the pet-adoption fees at 160 shelters around the country.
The fee will be only $25 for adult dogs, kittens and adult cats. That fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip and flea/tick treatment. The only additional cost would be a leash and collar, if needed, and in Janesville the cost of a city pet license.
Faith Stephens, adoption manager for the shelter at 222 S. Arch St. in Janesville, said Monday that only four dogs were available for adoption.
“We just don’t know what we’ll have for the event, but they usually do sell pretty quickly,” Stephens said.
Normally, an adult cat costs $65 plus tax. Adult dogs normally cost $200 plus tax.
Not included in the promotion are puppies and certain breeds of cat, Stephens said.
The Gazette reported in April that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the humane society’s practice of bringing dogs from southern states to be adopted here was put on hold.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation said in a news release that more pets run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year because of “fireworks, parties and other stressful triggers.”
