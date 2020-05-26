BELOIT—Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties has a new leader.
Marc Perry, a Beloit native, recently was promoted to director after serving as interim leader since January following the departure of Cecilia Dever.
Perry joined Community Action in 2006 and was instrumental in launching the agency’s workplace diversity training program and the reopening of the Merrill Community Center in Beloit. Before Beloit, Perry worked in Chicago at the Kohl Children’s Museum and spent eight years working in the St. Louis, Missouri area.
“It feels like it has come full-circle,” Perry said in an interview with the Beloit Daily News. “I grew up here. Coming back to help and support was amazing. I’ve connected with all of our service areas, but Beloit is a little more personal because it’s home.”
In the near-term, Perry said he wanted to focus the organization’s efforts on finding residents emergency housing programs, along with an emphasis on workforce development and job training. Due to COVID-19, Perry said there was a need now more than ever to continue to offer food assistance and utility bill assistance programs.
“Beloit has one of the highest child poverty rates in the state,” Perry said. “It’s not acceptable. Fighting poverty is what we do.”
Interim Executive Director Lynn Jones said she looks forward to supporting Perry in his new role.
“Marc’s knowledge and support of community initiatives will continue to enhance the programs and services offered by Community Action,” Jones said.
At 48, Perry said his work, especially youth engagement, at Community Action keeps him fresh.
“I think in a lot of ways it keeps me young, especially with the work I do with the youth in the community,” Perry said. “You have to match their energy. There are times of stress, but my energy combined with their spirit keeps me young.”
Perry will officially start his new role on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.