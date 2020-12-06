BELOIT—People were rolling up to the Eclipse Center Saturday as they were in the mood for some construction—Gingerbread house construction, that is.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties was handing out gingerbread house building kits as part of the Seventh Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza. But, instead of building the candy adorned miniature houses on site at Community Action, families were taking the building materials home as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Action received 250 orders for gingerbread house kits this year, said Beth Tallon, public relations manager for Community Action.
“What was different about this year, besides the drive-though pickup or kits, was that many people were buying kits in bulk,” she said. “Some were buying 10 kits at a time.”
She said some businesses were buying kits so people who work for them could have gingerbread house building parties with their families. Grandparents were buying kits for their grandchildren as a stay-at-home activity. Others bought kits and donated them back to Community Action so children in the agency’s programs could enjoy them.
Santa also was at the scene of the gingerbread kit pickup. There was a bench set up 6 feet in front of the bearded gentleman so photos could be taken with everyone staying a safe distance apart.
Funds raised during the Gingerbread Extravaganza help support the programs of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, including programs that help local people find affordable housing, Tallon said.
She said people have been incredibly generous in donating to the programs this year, and she noted the help is needed more than ever due to the pandemic.