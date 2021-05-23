BELOIT—NAACP Beloit Chapter president Tia Johnson fought back tears as she described taking her dog for a walk Friday morning.
What made her so emotional was she had walked her dog at Leeson Park right before a man was shot along Milwaukee Road and pulled into the park to call 911. The area that she always had considered safe and secure suddenly became frightening.
“Folks, this is real. This is not in someone else’s neighborhood,” she said to a crowd gathered Saturday for a Stop the Violence Rally at Riverside Park.
Johnson was one of the speakers at a Stop The Violence Rally held Saturday at Riverside Park. The rally was hosted by Lexi Payton and Vonnie Marshall who stressed the need for people who are committing gun crimes to put their guns down.
Lexi Payton is the cousin of Chelsey Payton, who at age 26, was killed in a shooting in Beloit on Oct. 3, 2020. The mother of five children was at a party when she was shot and killed and another party goer was injured.
Lexi Payton said she and her family are working with the Beloit police to get answers to questions surrounding Chelsey Payton’s death and she encouraged community members to do the same. She said even the smallest bit of information about the crime could help solve it.
She also wants to stop the violence in the community because Beloit has so many good things going on and the violence only hurts the community.
“We want to get the city back to the amazingness that it is,” Lexi Payton said.
The rally hosts pointed to other cases of gun violence in Beloit. Jordan Jefferson, 33, was shot and killed on March 30 and police are still investigation who killed him. On March 13, three men in their late teens were injured by gunfire on Nelson Avenue near Switchtrack Alley. On Friday, a 31-year-old man was wounded by gunfire when a vehicle pulled up next to his car and suspects shot him on Milwaukee Road. Since the start of the year, there have been nine cases involving 11 people being injured by gunfire in the greater Beloit community.
Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson said the police need the community to cooperate in the investigation of these crimes to stop the violence.
“I think of the people who are not here today and how we need to come together to change the mentality,” Anderson said.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said he has an open-door policy and welcomes anyone to come to him to talk about how to stop the violence or if they have problems with actions by police officers.
“I truly, truly, truly need the help of our community,” he said.
He expressed some frustration with come investigations where people who were present at a shooting scene would not share information with police.
“I don’t know how there could be up to 200 people can be at an evvent and no one has seen anything,” Sayles said.
Sean Leavy, who recently was elected to the School District of Beloit Board of Education, said children in our community need to be taught at an early age that violence is not the answer. He quoted from the memoir of Geoffrey Canada, “Fist, Stick, Knife, Gun: A Personal History of Violence.” He said these words, fist, stick, knife, gun, should be replaced by the positive words, such as peace, live, reconciliation and life.
Lexi Payton said the purpose of the rally was to seek justice for her cousin, Chelsey, who will never be able to see her children grow up. She stressed it was not a rally against those who own guns legally and it was not a Black Lives Matter rally. It was held to bring the community together to find solutions to the violence.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes can contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com. More information about submitting tips anonymously or different ways to submit information can visit the website at www.gbacrimestoppers.com.