BELOIT — More than 60 people gathered in Riverside Park Monday evening to demand justice for slain soldier Vanessa Guillén at the “Justica Para Vanessa” event.
“We want a Congressional investigation. Her disappearance and murder has been treated with negligence,” said organizer Migdalia Rodriguez who hosted the event in cooperation with SURJ-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice.
Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s remains were identified Sunday. The 20-year-old was last seen alive on April 22 at a military base at Fort Hood, Texas. The suspect in her disappearance has shot himself, and Guillén’s family said she was planning to file a harassment complaint prior to her death.
Following her death, people have been speaking out on social media about their experiences with sexual harassment in the military, and events advocating for justice have been held around the country.
Rodriguez said she has a lot of questions about the murder such as why there wasn’t a greater search for Guillén. She’s concerned with the amount of people coming out on social media saying they have been humiliated or have endured sexual harassment from higher-ups in the military.
At Monday’s event, School Board member Maria Delgado said Guillén was a young woman who lost her life for pursuing a dream.
“Just like George Floyd, Vanessa Guillén didn’t deserve to die,” Delgado said.
Kimberly Marin spoke on behalf of U.S. Marine Maria Leon who encouraged everyone to come together in solidarity and to demand justice for women who are harassed.
Yusuf Adama said it broke his heart to know so many women have been sexually assaulted, so many kids are missing from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and minorities continue to suffer discrimination.
“As we gather tonight, it is important to remember that while Vanessa Guillén’s murder did not happen here in Wisconsin, stories like hers are all too familiar,” said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
Spreitzer said soldiers should not need to fear retaliation and retribution for reporting sexual harassment.
“Our country failed Vanessa Guillén. We cannot allow that failure to continue. We are here to add our voices to those who are demanding a full, independent Congressional investigation into the events that led to Vanessa’s murder. We are here to demand that more is done to end sexual harassment in the military. We are here to demand justice for Vanessa Guillén,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.