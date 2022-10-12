BELOIT - Drew Pennington, who has served as interim Economic Development Director since July, has been appointed to the post permanently.
He also is President/CEO of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC).
Pennington joined the City of Beloit’s Planning Division in December 2007 and was promoted to Director of Planning and Building Services in 2012. His work includes long-range planning for the development and redevelopment of Beloit.
“Thank you to the city and GBEDC leadership teams for the opportunity to lead the city’s Economic Development Department and the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation,” Pennington said. “I am fully committed to building bridges between both organizations and the entire business community, our educational and service organizations, residents, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to build an even stronger local economy while elevating the quality of life in the entire region through partnerships and collaboration.”
Pennington holds a Master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a Bachelor’s degree in business administration both from UW-Madison. He recently concluded a six-year term as the Vice President for Chapter Affairs on the American Planning Association-Wisconsin Board of Directors. He was certified in 2014 as a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).