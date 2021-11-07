ROSCOE—Several no-nonsense battlers of Parkinson’s disease as well as their fans flocked to the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch on Sunday for the annual Spin-a-Thon to raise awareness and support for its Pedaling for Parkinson program.
All proceeds from the spin-a-thon will help fund the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class and allow the Y to keep offering the program for free to participants.
By 11:30 a.m. the Y had already held several classes with one left to go. Tables were laden with artfully-arranged raffle baskets and snacks for riders.
“I like to exercise and donate to a good cause,” said Steve Dewar of Roscoe.
Class instructors Erin Scott and Cortnee McReynolds and event organizer Stacy Hill said the event had a spike in attendance this year with all the classes full, or close to it. Businesses had donated more items for the baskets and Hill wrapped them up into eye-catching bundles. Jars for the raffle items were stuffed with bids.
“Last year we had 13 raffle baskets and this year there are more than 30,” Hill said.
Hill, who has done some substitute teaching for the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class, said she’s seen first-hand the symptom reduction for participants post workout. Sometimes she can see their speech and balance improve after a class.
McReynolds said studies have shown pedaling on a stationary bike for 40 minutes doing between 80-90 RPMs can reduce disease symptoms by as much as 35%.
Michelle VanSchelven, 47, of Rockton shared how she has early onset Parkinson’s disease, which she got in her mid-30s. Her first symptom was her foot being a bit shaky. She started attending the Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes around the time of her diagnosis and found it extremely helpful and encouraging. She didn’t want to get down or feel sorry for herself. Her classmates had the same can-do attitude.
“I stay very positive and keep moving forward,” VanSchelven said.
Although VanSchelven hasn’t made it to class recently because of her busy work schedule as an executive assistant, as well as her family life, she is a strong supporter of the class and the people in it. On Sunday she was planning to bicycle 47 miles in honor of her age.
VanSchelven said Parkinson’s is part of who she is and she accepts it, but also noted she doesn’t let it define her. Although she said she’s never been much of an athlete, in 2018 she ran the Chicago Marathon to inspire her kids and show them how to deal with life’s challenges.
Nearby, George Vestal, who has had Parkinson’s disease for 30 years, had boarded the bicycle after getting out of his wheelchair. He was donning a dress shirt, khakis and dress shoes for the occasion. Vestal, who also does boxing, said he feels better after classes.
“I keep busy,” he said.
The Pedaling for Parkinson program at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch has been a lifesaver for many people battling symptoms. Depending upon pace and intensity, cycling has been shown to improve overall motor function, reduce tremor, rigidity, and improve aerobic capacity and mood. It also increases joy and social connections.
The class participants tend to be joyful with one jokester in attendance, Scott said.
“They all have a story and they are a great group of people. It’s very rewarding to help them feel good. They get their own time and space to be here and I’m honored and privileged to lead their class,” Scott said.
Scott and McReynolds said some class participants really struggled during the early days of COVID-19 when classes were temporarily closed. When they returned some class members couldn’t make it a full hour of riding.
“It was like starting over for some of them. Now they have been back at it for over a year and a lot of them are doing kickboxing as well,” Scott said.
The hope is to have a social gathering following class in the future when COVID-19 numbers reduce further.
Currently, the Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes has about 15 people, which is up from prior to COVID-19.
Those who would like to join need to get a physician’s release form signed.
For more information visit www.statelineymca.org/locations/roscoe-branch.