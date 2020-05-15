BELOIT — The Beloit Fire Department didn’t have to look far for its new leader, as the Beloit Police and Fire Commission promoted interim chief Daniel Pease following meeting on Friday morning.
The commission voted unanimously to approve hiring Pease as chief after meeting in closed session for just under 10 minutes.
Earlier in the week the PFC interviewed finalists Pease and Crystal Lake, Illinois Fire Rescue Department Deputy Chief Christopher Olsen.
“I am excited and I look forward to continuing to move the department forward,” Pease told commissioners. “The department knew for a long time that it needs to be improved and it’s a very exciting time for all of us.
Pease was named interim chief last summer after it was announced chief Brad Liggett was departing for the chief’s position in Freeport, Illinois.
Beloit PFC President Mardell Jacobsen said Pease had the commission’s “full support.”
“You are the right person for the position and we are pleased with all the changes that have happened so far in the fire department,” Jacobsen told Pease following the vote. “We approve of everything the department has done in dealing with daily operations and dealing with the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Pease joined BFD in March of 2018 from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department, where he served as chief after spending 30 years in the department. Pease started his career as a first responder in 1987, working for 13 years at Northfield, Illinois Fire Rescue before joining Highland Park.
