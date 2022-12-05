Members of the Roscoe VFW hold a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at Riverside Park in this file photo. A remembrance ceremony again will be held on Wednesday in the park to remember the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll, gives World War II U.S. Navy veteran Stan Van Hoose a keepsake picture at Beloit Senior Living in this photo from 2021. Representatives from Culver’s and VetsRoll wanted to honor Van Hoose for surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor.
BELOIT- Two ceremonies are planned for Wednesday in the Stateline Area to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Dec. 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The attack occurred at 7:55 a.m. in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack lead to the United States formally entering World War II.
The Beloit VFW Post 2306 and the Marine Corps League South Western Wisconsin Detachment will be hosting a remembrance ceremonies on Wednesday morning at the Rotary River Center, 1160 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit.
“We will be conducting the three-volley salute at exactly 7:55 a.m., which was when the attack was coordinated on Pearl Harbor,” said Steve Mayfield, commander of the honor guard at VFW Post 2306. “The ceremony will take place at Rotary River Center, near the river.”
Mayfield said it will be a short ceremony and no speaker has been scheduled. Flowers and a wreath will be thrown into the Rock River followed by a three-volley rifle salute and the playing of Taps.
The Beloit VFW Post 2306 has been hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony for as long as Mayfield could remember. Beloit will not be alone in hosting a ceremony on Wednesday.
Rockton VFW Post 2955 will be hosting their own remembrance day ceremony at Riverside Park at 100 River St., Roscoe, with the ceremony beginning at 11:45 a.m.
The ceremony will consist of a three-volley rifle salute, a prayer, an address by leadership at the VFW Post 2955, a wreath will be thrown into the Rock River and there will be a playing of Taps.
Steven Preston, officer at the VFW Post 2955, said a lot of the Roscoe VFW members are also part of the Roscoe American Legion Post 332 and some of their members will be present, but it is officially hosted by VFW Post 2955.
Preston told the Beloit Daily News that ever since he joined the VFW Post in the 1970s, the post has always hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony.
“We have had up to 50 to 60 people come out to the ceremony if the weather is good, but sometimes we see 20 to 30 people come out,” Preston said.
The Stateline Area has a rich history when it comes to veterans and specifically Pearl Harbor.
Beloit resident Stan Van Hoose was one of the survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1940 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack on 1941.
Van Hoose, who is now 102, was aboard the USS Maryland, one of the eight battleships that were attacked. The Maryland was one of the five ships that did not sink during the attack. The USS Maryland actually returned to service in 1942.
Over Van Hoose’s time in the service he was involved in seven different battles in the Pacific and earned four battle stars.