BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to a peace walk and accompanying program on Saturday to promote voter registration and racial justice.
The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin and Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star are holding peace walks across the state and have one planned in Beloit on Saturday.
The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge—it’s Most Worshipful Grand Master Anthony J. McGaughy Sr. and Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Worthy Matron Kathleen A. Crape said the organization’s Peace Walk For Justice encourages residents to participate on Saturday.
People will assemble at noon at the New Zion Baptist Church parking lot at 1905 Mound Ave.
The one-mile walk will start at 1 p.m. with a program to follow when the walkers return to New Zion around 2 p.m.
The free public event is designed to help raise awareness of the systematic oppression of black people, police brutality, racism and economic disparities, McGaughy said.
“We ask every citizen to be peaceful and help raise our communities to a place where society does not judge a person by their outward appearance, but by the content of their character,” McGaughy said.
Speakers will include Walker Knight, discussing the importance of voter registration; remarks from Beloit City Councilor and Rock County Board of Supervisors member Kevin Leavy; and Tia Johnson of the NAACP Beloit branch and her son Isaac Johnson, speaking about civil rights leader John Lewis and disparities. Rodney R. Hayes, interim minister for Emmanuel Baptist Church, will be leading the invocation and benediction.
Everybody is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect against COVID-19. The walk will begin at New Zion Baptist Church, go east on Bayliss Avenue, south on Dewey Avenue, west on Henry Avenue, and head north on Church Street and end back at New Zion Baptist Church.
Kathleen Crape, grand worthy matron for the Order of the Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation State of Wisconsin, said the first purpose of the event is to get people out and vote.
“Most decisions are made at the polls,” Crape said.
Crape said organizers are encouraging people to vote ahead of time via absentee ballot to stay safe to urge others to ensure those in need have transportation to the polls.
Although issues to the black community are widespread including voter registration and police brutality, she said red lining, or the selective raising of prices, also remains an issue to be discussed. For example, in her home in Milwaukee utility prices are different depending on where one lives in the city. She said her automobile insurance is also higher in the city than that of a friend who lives in Mequon with a similar driving record.
“We are getting red lined and our bills are higher,” she said. “In lower income areas people have been paying more.”
Furthermore, she said blacks and especially back women, tend to be underpaid for the same jobs.
“How do we catch up? We can’t get jobs to get better housing and they charge us more for utilities, insurance and it’s more difficult to get life insurance because of where we live. There is a wide gamut of things causing depression within the community,” Crape said.
With the loss of civil rights leader and long-time Congressman John Lewis, Crape said the push for racial justice must move forward.
“People often tell me they are tired of hearing about Black Lives Matter. If you are tired of hearing about it, you should be tired of the oppression our people have suffered for 400 years. Now is the time of change. Every life does matter, but for so long our lives haven’t mattered and time for change is now,” Crape said.
The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of the State of
Wisconsin, Inc. was established in 1925. Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of
Wisconsin was established in 1951. The African American masonic fraternity was established by Prince Hall in 1787.
Emmett Riddle, the worshipful master of WB Kennedy Masonic Lodge and Helen Allen, the worthy matron of Rebecca Chapter, are hosting the event in Beloit with coordination from Linda Ward, event coordinator and a past grand worthy matron of the Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star from 2007-2010.
