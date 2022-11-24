BELOIT—An increase in respiratory ailments has caused increasing numbers of patients to show up at hospital emergency departments.
Dr. Roger Kapoor, senior vice president at Beloit Health System, noted as an example on Nov. 21, there were 118 emergency department visits at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Of those, 58 were patients demonstrating COVID or respiratory symptoms.
As the holiday season begins with an increase in family gatherings, shopping excursions and office parties, health officials worry that cases may increase in coming weeks.
Last week, the Rock County Health Department reported a 35% increase in the number of people seeking treatment for respiratory ailments in the county in the last four weeks. The respiratory ailments include influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Jennifer Weadge, public health nurse with the Rock County Health Department, said while COVID-19 cases are lower than what was reported last year, there are still cases being identified in the county. She said on average there are about 30 cases per week, which has been the average since August.
Kapoor said there have been three patients admitted at the Beloit hospital due to influenza and 23 COVID positive admissions in November. There have been approximately 20 RSV admissions in Beloit since October.
Some of these respiratory admissions have been quite severe.
“We have sent out at least four pediatric patients who needed critical NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) care for RSV, one influenza case in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and approximately three COVID cases in the ICU in November,” Kapoor said.
He said the very serious cases have been impacting the most vulnerable patients, including the very young, the elderly and the immuno-compromised patients.
Kapoor said the increase in respiratory ailments comes at a time when society is coming out of two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that COVID cases have decreased, many of the prevention measures that decreased COVID as well as other virus transmissions have been relaxed.
“RSV and influenza cases fell dramatically two years ago because of all the COVID precautions (social distancing, masking, school closures, etc.). With restrictions easing, these viruses are able to spread and infect individuals that were likley sheltered from them during the pandemic lockdowns,” Kapoor said in an email response to questions from the Beloit Daily News.
Health officials have not recommended a return to lockdowns or school closures, but they do recommend some simple preventative measures.
The simplest and most effective measure is to get vaccinated. People should get their flu shots and COVID booster shots so they are protected going into the holiday season. There is no vaccine for protection against RSV.
Those planning to attend indoor events where there will be large gatherings of people may want to consider wearing a mask.
Hand washing is always a recommended measure to prevent the spread of disease.
And, if you are feeling ill, stay home. Don’t risk spreading disease to others.