BELOIT – Beloit police say a vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday after two victims reported being followed by a suspect vehicle on Locust Street in Beloit.
At around 2:52 p.m., two victims said they were traveling west on Locust Street near Saint Lawrence Avenue when they noticed they were being followed by a brown, older model Cadillac with tinted windows, police said.
After turning onto Saint Lawrence, one of the occupants of the Cadillac fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was not damaged but a passing car was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported to police at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Online tips can also be left at gbacrimestoppes.com.