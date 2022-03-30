The Beloit community lost some good people in the past year who will be missed by many. These individuals made great contributions to the community, making it a better place for people to work, live and play in. Some people who passed away are:
Ralph Berkley, long-time educator and public servant in Beloit, died May 28, 2021 at the age of 73.
He is remembered for his many years of service and strong devotion to improving the quality of life for all residents in the city.
Berkley worked over four decades in the School District of Beloit. He served as a special education teacher, program support teacher, equity and multicultural director, and principal of Cunningham School before retiring in 2006.
Berkley also served as chairman of the Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee (ALBCC). He served most recently on the Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) in May of 2016 until earlier 2021.
Robert “Bob” Gilliam was the City of Beloit first Black firefighter and later he became Beloit’s first Black fire chief.
Gilliam, 92, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Duncanville, Texas.
He joined the fire department in 1962. Gilliam served in positions from motor pump operator to fire investigator before his ascension to chief after 24 years of service.
He will forever be remembered as a leader and trailblazer in the Beloit community for his decades of public service aimed at advancing the standing of minority residents in the city and beyond.
He served in the Korean War as a Platoon Sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Medical Corps.
Tim McKearn, a business man and public servant, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021.
He was an educator, serving first as a teacher and then as the principal at Beloit Catholic High School.
He served as President of the boards for Family Promise, The Downtown Beloit Association, Visit Beloit and St. Vincent de Paul. He served on the boards of the American Cancer Society, Rock County OIC, American Red Cross, Midnight Basketball, Rock County Habitat for Humanity, Beloit Historical Society and Stateline Community Foundation among others. He was the co-recipient of the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award in 2020, presented by the Beloit Daily News.
Daniel Daly, who served as a City of Beloit patrol officer for 24 years, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021 at the age of 48 due to complications from a COVID-19 infection.
Daly was sworn in as a patrol office on March 3, 1997. He started in the department in the summer of 1994 as an intern and returned to join the police force three years later when he began working night shifts. Daly also served as a law enforcement officer in Illinois for 25 years.
Brad Liggett, former chief of the City of Beloit and City of Freeport fire departments, passed away Jan. 8, 2022 at age 55.
Liggett served as Beloit fire chief from 2003 until 2019 when he took the job of Freeport fire chief. He started his career with the Beloit Fire Department in 1989.
He served as the chair of the Rock County 911 Commission from 2010 to 2019. He also volunteered his time to serve many community organizations. He was a supporter of the Literacy for Life program that promotes early childhood reading. He also worked closely with the VetsRoll program, which provides war veterans a free trip to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials.
He was a Rock Falls native and served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for four years as a hospital corpsman before coming to the Beloit area to continue his education.