OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A portion of Latham Road will be closed next week due to culvert replacement work, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department.

The culvert work is planned for various locations on Latham Road between Rockton Avenue and Illinois Route 2 starting on Monday.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 1, however the duration of the work will depend on weather conditions. Motorists should plan to use alternative routes.