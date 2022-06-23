hot Part of Latham Road in Owen Township, Illinois, closed next week Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A portion of Latham Road will be closed next week due to culvert replacement work, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department.The culvert work is planned for various locations on Latham Road between Rockton Avenue and Illinois Route 2 starting on Monday.The work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 1, however the duration of the work will depend on weather conditions. Motorists should plan to use alternative routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Owen Township Winnebago County Highway Department Culvert Work Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial student set to attend Harvard this fall Man sentenced to a year and a day in prison for defrauding Mercyhealth in Janesville Spongy month caterpillars spotted in Rock County Stephen W. "Steve" Berg Ho-Chunk Nation youth paddle from Madison to Beloit in Five Days Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime